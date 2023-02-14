Marvel confirms a major change is coming for the MCU’s Disney Plus releases

Say what you will about the Marvel content being released by Disney Plus, one thing is certain: there are a whole lot of shows. Seemingly every week we get a new She-Hulk or Ms. Marvel or whatever buzzy thing is coming down the pike next – with barely any time to catch a breath. But it looks like Marvel now realizes that needs to change.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently talked to EW about the issue and how the studio plans to handle releases in the near future. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania about to not only hit theaters but kick off Marvel’s Phase 5, the company is setting the table for what’s happening in the future. But how much is too much? Feige said that’s something he’s working on.

“I do think one of the powerful aspects of being at Marvel Studios is having these films and shows hit the zeitgeist,” he said, also admitting that it’s “harder to hit the zeitgeist when there’s so much product out there — and so much “content,” as they say, which is a word that I hate.”

However, he admits it’s not as easy to have that cultural cache when you’re releasing movies at the same pace Nestlé is destroying the Earth. That’s why things are going to be a little different moving forward, he said.

“So, people will see that as we get further into Phase 5 and 6. The pace at which we’re putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine.” When he says change, does he mean releasing them farther apart or does he mean fewer shows overall? “Both, I think,” he said.

We’ll get to see if that’s true as the year progresses. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on Feb. 17.