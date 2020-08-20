Legend of Korra Fans Share Their Discoveries On Twitter

After the overwhelming popularity of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix acquired its equally great but far less beloved sequel series, The Legend of Korra. After a shaky first run several years ago, fans are warming up to the show at last as they share their discoveries and appreciations on Twitter.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the source material, The Legend of Korra takes place several decades after The Last Airbender during which Aang and his friends united the four nations into a single republic. After Aang dies, his spirit is reincarnated into a feisty waterbender named Korra who tries to navigate, protect and change the world her predecessor has created.

When The Legend of Korra premiered on Nickelodeon, fans weren’t all that happy with it on grounds that it wasn’t quite the same as The Last Airbender. Rather than focusing on a new Avatar, audiences wished the series’ creators would have stuck with the old cast and show them how they matured. Although familiar faces do resurface in The Legend of Korra, they admittedly take a back seat to a new generation of people.

And that’s not all bad, because The Legend of Korra has a lot of great stuff going for it – stuff which many fans are now only beginning to discover. From the voice acting talents of stars like Aubrey Plaza and subtle visual callbacks to The Last Airbender to likability of Korra’s confrontational, cut-to-the-chase character, the series boasts an overwhelming number of sympathetic elements.

At the time of the show’s release, however, many of these elements went unnoticed. By the time production got to the fourth and final season, ratings were so low that Nickelodeon essentially forced the Avatar team off the network in spite of them still reaping massive rewards from syndicating The Last Airbender.

Fortunately for them, The Legend of Korra has finally found a second home on Netflix – and they are not the only ones who are happy with that.

this is korra’s signature pose anytime she’s about to kick someone’s ass pic.twitter.com/WSEb9Vx7U8 — amar (@karazrell) August 17, 2020

Reliving Legend of Korra is a great decision. Meelo is the best ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5OaLs0jT6e — Miles Zhang (@ymilesz) August 18, 2020

Yall remember when mako burned the tickets korra got? AND THEN HE BECAME A COP. pic.twitter.com/TlSRkmAacO — TheOneGayJIMMADORA𝔦𝔰 𝔞 𝔴𝔞𝔯𝔯𝔦𝔬𝔯 ͨ ͣ ͨ ͣ (@Adortrafin) August 18, 2020

rewatching korra and tenzin and korras dynamic is so well done, i love them 😌 tenzin do be a father figure.. to his own father pic.twitter.com/gfveSKxQvz — kylie! ༅:*･ﾟﾟ (@slut4bumi) August 18, 2020

speaking of korra, nothing will ever be funnier than when I found out that these two are the same actress. and she’s perfect in both roles. a queen pic.twitter.com/SVbrvFxoef — Sam Mazzola (@sam_I_am156) August 18, 2020