New Legends Of Tomorrow Poster Teases White Canary’s Return In Season 6

DC FanDome is not to be missed if you’re a fan of any kind of DC media. It’s all going to be covered at next week’s virtual event – movies, comics and TV shows. The various Arrowverse series, for instance, have been hyping up the occasion over the past week by sharing new posters on social media and the latest comes from the Legends of Tomorrow Twitter account, teasing the return of Caity Lotz’s White Canary in season 6 of the time travelling show.

In keeping with the style of the rest of the DC FanDome posters, it features the heroes against a backdrop of comic book panels. In the case of White Canary, these are thin on the ground, as Sara Lance was actually created for TV, based off a minor Black Canary villain. “The captain is ready. Experience #DCFanDome on August 22,” the caption on the original post reads, directing people to the FanDome website.

Legends Of Tomorrow Poster Teases White Canary's Return In Season 6 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This poster reminds us that Legends season 5 left us on a massive cliffhanger. As the Waverider crew celebrated their defeat of the Fates, Sara was beamed up into the sky by a blue tractor beam. Showrunner Phil Klemmer has confirmed that, yes, it’s just as it looks and Sara has been abducted by aliens. The EP has said that the intention is to streamline the story arc going into season 6, following a very mythos-heavy run, so they’ve gone for a classic sci-fi staple to kick things off.

But who are these aliens and why do they want Sara and not the rest of the gang? We should get some more info at DC FanDome, which both Lotz and Klemmer are attending. So, be sure not to miss all the online action on Saturday, August 22nd.

Legends of Tomorrow season 6 has yet to be given a release date, but it’ll air sometime in 2021.