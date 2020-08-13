The move by Batwoman from seasons 1 to 2 has been more difficult than most shows, due to the shock departure of Ruby Rose from the lead role. Throw in COVID-19 delays and some fan backlash to the new casting for the program, and it’s not unreasonable to assume that The CW want to put 2020 behind them. In the meantime, we now have a first look at Batwoman‘s second go-around via a poster, following on from other series teases in recent weeks.

As with the other images we’ve had so far from the Arrowverse, the Batwoman promo, available below, doesn’t give us too much to go on: the Bat-Signal features prominently against panels from the comic books, including the main character and a man who may be taking a blow to the face (as I said, there’s not a lot to glean from this artwork). Still, the presence of iconic Gotham iconography bodes well for a series that regularly wove in elements of that world’s mythology in its first season.

In terms of what to expect from the new episodes, we previously heard that Batwoman is likely to adapt parts of Batman: No Man’s Land, wherein Gotham City is cut off from the rest of the USA by earthquakes. As a result, villains carve up the metropolis, with its heroes having to try and maintain law and order.

New Poster Reveals Teasing First Look At Batwoman Season 2 1 of 2

Of course, this plot line has already been used in Gotham, although we’d imagine that the Arrowverse take will have key differences, one of which will apparently also be the introduction of Cassandra Cain as a new Batgirl. Furthermore, the new run will have to figure out how to incorporate Hush into the action after the surprise reveal of his (familiar) face at the end of the first season, as well as several other villains.

Batwoman will be back on The CW in January 2021, and we’re already looking forward to seeing how the show will continue without Rose’s Kate Kane.