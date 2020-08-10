Batwoman Reportedly Casting New Villain For Season 2

It’s all about to change on Batwoman, as the show will be introducing a brand new Crimson Knight in season 2. Javicia Leslie has been cast as Ryan Wilder, a street-wise young woman that we know will take up the cape and cowl following Ruby Rose’s exit, as Kate Kane is being written out with her. We should probably expect Ryan to have some new foes of her own, too, and it seems that’s exactly what’s in the works.

The Direct is reporting that The CW is currently casting for a new female villain between the ages of 20-30 who’s known as “The Whisper.” This appears to be an alias used for the casting process, but there stands a good chance of this character turning out to be Whisper A’Daire. One of Ra’s al Ghul’s League of Assassins, Whisper is one of the most dangerous of the Demon’s Head’s operatives due to her immortality and shapeshifting abilities, derived from a serum given to her by al Ghul.

Her ties to Ra’s could be removed for the TV version, but if they’re retained, her presence could either see Batwoman tying into the League of Assassins as portrayed on Arrow or rebooting the criminal organization – thanks to “Crisis” restarting the multiverse – ahead of a new Ra’s appearing. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. At the moment, we’re not even sure whether “The Whisper” is a one-off antagonist or a big bad.

Batwoman Reveals First Look At Arrowverse's Bruce Wayne 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Batwoman is believed to be introducing more famous comic book felons, too. Scarecrow has been said to be coming in season 2, for one, and we’re also expecting more of Hush as he impersonates Bruce Wayne while secretly working with Alice. Plus, Safiya Sohail has been confirmed to have a big presence in the next run, assuming that hasn’t changed since Rose’s departure.

As with all of the Arrowverse shows, Batwoman will be skipping its usual fall premiere and is instead returning in January 2021.