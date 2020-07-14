Batwoman Season 2 Will Reportedly Adapt A Fan Favorite DC Comics Arc

Arrowverse fans have so many questions going into Batwoman season 2, which will star Javicia Leslie as the titular Crimson Knight in place of Ruby Rose, who exited the show after its first year.

Leslie will be playing an original character for the screen, Ryan Wilder. And as there’s no source material to base the transition from Kate Kane to Ryan on, it’s hard to see how the series will handle the handover of the cape and the cowl.

Even though Wilder is not from the comics, it seems Batwoman will still take inspiration from the pages of DC for its second season. At least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who previously told us Kevin Conroy was playing Kingdom Come Batman in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and that an Arrow spinoff is in the works, both of which were correct – who say that season 2 will be loosely based on a familiar comic book arc. Namely, Batman: No Man’s Land.

Of course, fans will know that Gotham season 5 only recently adapted No Man’s Land, which sees Gotham locked in quarantine, causing the city’s villains to take charge. Batwoman would likely make sure not to copy too many elements from the Fox prequel’s version then and one aspect of the storyline we know that The CW show will adapt is Cassandra Cain’s transformation into Batgirl.

In No Man’s Land, Cain steps up to the mantle previously held by Barbara Gordon in order to do her bit to save the city and we’re hearing that Ryan Wilder will take Cassandra’s place in this adaptation. Earlier in the comic, Huntress attempts to take over as Batgirl but it doesn’t last. So, it’ll be interesting to see if another character becomes Batwoman for a brief while in season 2 before Ryan does.

We can’t say how Hush and his impersonation of Bruce Wayne will fit into the plot, and we’re sure that the network will make some adjustments and alterations while adapting it, but No Man’s Land will indeed be used as the basis for Batwoman season 2.