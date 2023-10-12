‘Lessons in Chemistry’: What kind of dog is Six-Thirty?

We may not know in the book, but the miniseries has made its decision.

Canine companions playing pivotal roles in movies and books is nothing new, but Six-Thirty from Lessons in Chemistry is not your average dog.

Those who watch the Apple TV Plus limited series starring Brie Larson will get a chance to witness the live-action version of the fan-favorite character from Bonnie Garmus’ New York Times bestselling novel. Like any good four-legged boy, Six-Thirty steals the show as much on the screen as he does on the page.

In the book, Six-Thirty is a stray dog named after the time of day Elizabeth (Brie Larson) and Calvin Evans (Lewis Pullman) adopt him. He’s described as a “mangy, smelly dog, hidden in the shadows of the alley” who follows Elizabeth home after she makes a quick stop at the local deli. Through a bit of magical realism (the only bit of magical realism in the book) we find out, via Six-Thirty’s thoughts, that he’s an abandoned bomb-detection dog with an awful fear of loud, exploding noises.

Intelligent beyond belief and buoyed by a sense of devotion to his family, Six-Thirty regularly occupies the role of the silent, wise sage. Unlike most dogs, his vocabulary rivals that of a small human. Thanks to Elizabeth, who reads to him the way she reads to her daughter, Madeline ⏤ which is to say extensively and without prejudice ⏤ Six-Thirty knows upward of 1,000 words. Novels, textbooks, essays, you name it ⏤ Six-Thirty knows it.

As is the case with all adaptations, the Six-Thirty in Apple TV Plus’ Lessons in Chemistry is slightly different from the one Bonie Garmus created in her book. “He’s not quite the dog I’d envisioned in the book,” Garmus told Dogster. “But he’s definitely a presence.” Such a presence, one might add, that the dog who brings Six-Thirty to life has become a bona fide star in the process.

Meet Gus, the Goldendoodle who plays Six-Thirty in Lessons in Chemistry

Photo via Apple TV Plus

In Lessons in Chemistry, we never quite find out what kind of breed Six-Thirty is, and in the book it’s assumed that he’s a mixture of breeds. However, the dog who plays Six-Thirty in the Apple TV Plus series is a Goldendoodle named Gus.

Gus the good boy, as he shall forever be known, had a casting process not dissimilar to some actors, although it was far less rigorous and didn’t involve actual auditions. The show’s dog trainer, Steve Berens, submitted Gus’ photo to determine whether he had the right look, which is how Gus eventually got the part.

“I thought a Goldendoodle or goldendoodle would fit and was a dog I always wanted. So I started searching for a dog that could play the part of Six-Thirty,” Berens told People. “Gus was a private party dog looking for a new home. Once I spent a little time with him, I felt he would be a great dog to work with. I submitted his picture, and they loved his look.”

Screengrab via Apple TV Plus

On-set days are filled with constant creative activity, says Berens. “Typical prep days start with a walk. The day progresses with several short-duration training sessions. There are potty breaks, ball breaks, and play breaks in between. The dogs love the attention and creative learning techniques.”

The chemistry you see on screen between Gus and his fellow human colleagues can be attributed to the rehearsals Berens was adamant about incorporating. “Usually, I will use other trainers as stand-ins for the actors, and we will act out the scenes. I always like to try to get rehearsals with the actual actors. It helps the dog to build a rapport with the actors. I feel that both the actor’s performance and the dog’s performance benefit from rehearsal time together.”

Lessons in Chemistry showrunner Lee Eisenberg even chimed in on the levity Gus’ presence provided on set, saying, “Shooting with a dog is always a challenge, but Gus is incredibly lovable in person. And I think that there’s a buoyancy that comes to a set when there’s a dog.”

Brie Larson’s on-screen love interest, Lewis Pullman, even took his character Calvin Evans’ traits to the next level by going running with Gus on their own ⏤ which, for those who know what comes of Calvin, is actually quite terrifying. “Louis [sic], in particular, was so comfortable with dogs,” said Eisenberg. “The two of them would go out on runs for the show, and they just immediately connected.”

Just to show how good of a boy Gus really is, Berens literally welcomed him into his own family. “I adopted him from someone who was rehoming him,” Berens said. “He lives with me.” So, let it be known that Lessons in Chemistry was the role that gave him a new home and launched Gus’ acting career, which is surely just beginning. Someone get this pooch an Oscar.

Lessons in Chemistry premieres its first two episodes on Friday, Oct. 13 on Apple TV Plus.