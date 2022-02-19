‘Life is Strange’ series in development at Amazon

Video game hit Life is Strange takes an anthology format, presenting an episodic adventure where choices made by the player influence the outcome of the story, and can even change the fate of the characters.

On paper, it sounds like prime fodder for a TV series, which is exactly what we’re getting after Deadline revealed that Amazon and dj2 Entertainment have partnered up to collaborate on a number of Prime Video exclusives, with Life is Strange and Disco Elysium at the top of the list.

Producer Dimitri M. Johnson released a statement shortly after the announcement, which continues the rampant desire for all of the major players in the streaming wars to gather up as many video game properties as humanly possible.

“The dj2 team has long believed video games would one day serve as incredible source material for stories told in television and film. It was only lack of love and respect for the artform which previously held successful adaptations back. It is truly an honor to have Prime Video as our partner. A partner who truly supports us, as well as our grand ambitions for telling the best international gaming stories with no limitations in how high we collectively aim.”

Amazon is also working on a big budget show based on Mass Effect, while Walton Goggins was announced to be headlining Jonathan Nolan’s Fallout just yesterday, so the platform is clearly going all-in on console-to-screen translations, with Life is Strange high up on the list of priorities.