‘Line of Duty’ trends after show’s creator roasts the British Prime Minister
If you’re a fan of acclaimed British episodic police thrillers that aren’t named Luther, then chances are high you’ll be familiar with Jed Mercurio’s Line of Duty, which has constantly bathed in the warm glow of critical adulation for all six of its intense and atmospheric seasons.
While the series has bounced around various platforms in the United States, including Hulu and AMC, anyone lucky enough to have devoured the adventures of anti-corruption unit AC-12 have found themselves enthralled by each twisting and turning adventure as it builds to a revelatory head of steam.
Lennie James, Thandiwe Newton, Kelly Macdonald, and Stephen Graham are just some of the recognizable faces to have guest starred over the years, but as you can see below, Line of Duty has become one of the top trending topics on Twitter after Mercurio absolutely roasted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to a crisp.
Given that Line of Duty has scored some of the highest viewing figures seen on British television this decade, there’s a distinct possibility that the man known as BoJo may even be a fan. Unfortunately, any chance of a cameo appearance looks to have gone up in smoke as he becomes a subject of mockery on social media, and not for the first time.