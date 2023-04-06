Lizzo showcases her geek credentials after the most polarizing ‘Star Wars’ cameo ever

This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 6 of The Mandalorian.

Lizzo is celebrating the manifestation of her long-time dream to appear on The Mandalorian, which saw some fans absolutely delighted while others were clutching their pearls.

The “It’s About Damn Time“ singer guest starred as Duchess Bombardier, co-ruler of Plazir-15 with Captain Bombardier (Jack Black) in this week’s episode of the Star Wars spinoff in what has since become a highly divisive episode for numerous reasons not exclusive to Lizzo’s appearance. The artist took to Twitter to mark the milestone with a sweet photo of herself surrounded by an adorable collection of Grogu dolls.

A fan praised Lizzo for realizing her goal, posting a video of the star with an armful of Grogu cuddle toys.

she manifested this pic.twitter.com/cPZzyv9Hd6 — snail thee cube (@snailcube) April 5, 2023

Indeed, Lizzo once famously dressed in a Grogu-inspired costume for Spotify’s Halloween party, which some say caught the eye of The Mandalorian‘s producers.

Episode 6 of Season 3 saw Lizzo’s dream become a reality. Not only did she get to appear in one of her favorite shows, but she got to hold little Grogu in her arms, and the fandom was here for it.

I lost my shit when you started to scratch Grogu’s sweet head 😭 pic.twitter.com/3ufoFhEKWw — k a r l e e (@KarleeKanz) April 6, 2023

For some fans, Lizzo as Duchess Bombardier with Grogu in her arms was an iconic moment.

Others saw her in a role far more majestic than a duchess.

2023 is shaping up to be the year of Lizzo, and fans are thrilled about her success.

I love this for you sis!!! Emmys, Grammys, People Choice Awards, Producer Guild Awards, VMAs, Star Wars, global sold out arena tour. 2022-2023 is the year of Lizzo. — Jason (Emperor T'Challa) (@EscaflowneClown) April 5, 2023

The love Lizzo expressed for Grogu and The Mandalorian made it possible for her to enter the Star Wars universe. She’s a great example of the power of intentionality. Other celebrities who have appeared in cameos on The Mandalorian are Jason Sudeikis, Taika Waititi, Adam Pally, Richard Ayoade, and Michael Biehn.

The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney Plus.