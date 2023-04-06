Some Star Wars fans are blaming their disappointment in the plodding events of Season Three of The Mandalorian on none other than Jon Favreau.

Disgruntled fans took to Twitter to praise Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) while slinging mud at the prolific showrunner for what some consider a tedious third season of The Mandalorian.

The best thing about this season of Mando is Katie Sackhoff's Bo-Katan



The worst thing about this season is Jon Favearu. It's clear his heart isn't in it anymore. Maybe let someone else run the show? — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) April 5, 2023

Other fans chimed in, lamenting the surprising monotony of the show.

The worse part is how much nothing happens in the show and we’re 6 episodes in. Anything that happens is just rushed and happens for like 7 minutes of a 30 minute long episode — TheFilmField (@PlayRjc) April 5, 2023

Some held the view that the new season is derivative and decidedly underwhelming.

These feel like recycled plots from that announced and then dropped “rangers” show. It’s all just spinning it’s wheels — Matthew Petz (@matthewpetz) April 5, 2023

Another fan longed for the old days when the daddiest of daddies, Pedro Pascal, did extensive promotion of the show. However, in light of the success of The Last of Us and Pascal’s ever-rising star, perhaps those days are over for good.

I even find the press tour interesting like Pedro used to promote past 2 seasons like crazy and now it’s crickets from him. I think John and Pedro probably want to move on to other things. — ❤️&💀 Era (@MAX_CHA0S) April 5, 2023

They were not alone. One fan tweeted their opinion that The Mandalorian has run its course and is staying too long at the party.

Should’ve ended with S2. Perfect ending. — Duck (@PrettyCoolDuck) April 5, 2023

The beloved showrunner’s fans came rushing to his defense and reminded Star Wars diehards that their sentiments were subjective.

How do we measure the heart and passion of someone we don't know? This could simply be because we don't like the series anymore or maybe this season is not as good as the previous ones, something normal, for this reason we shouldn't judge the entire series or season as bad — Owen H. (@OH_squire) April 5, 2023

Other Favreau defenders thought highly of the third season and countered that any suggestion that it lacked heart was absurd.

It’s been full of heart. It’s been showing us what Din wants the most: Just being with his son & training him to be a Mandalorin. Bo wants to unite her people & now is understanding the zealots though I know she doesn’t trust them. But it’s been about the cause of uniting people. — Al Viscardi (@alviscardi) April 5, 2023

While some acknowledged Favreau’s devotion to his craft, criticism of his writing skills entered the chat. One fan felt that Favreau was buckling under the weight of the third season and that additional writers would have been a game-changer.

I think his heart is in it but he isn’t a strong enough writer to write the whole season by himself — Barry Airwalker || #AIRSWEEP (@BarrySkywalker1) April 5, 2023

Some thought the criticism aimed at Favreau was unfair and pushed back against the question of his love for the series.

You literally don't know him 💀💀



Just because he makes some plot lines you don't enjoy doesn't mean his heart isn't in it anymore 😭😭 — Anthony⁷⁺⁴ | Katan (@Pravorious) April 5, 2023

Jon Favreau has been in the entertainment business for 35 years. He dazzled fans with the first two seasons of The Mandalorian. However, he is also a self-aware creative, who once told The Writers’ Guild of America:

“It’s very difficult for me to write on demand. I find it the most daunting of all the disciplines that I have…writing is the one that is potentially the most rewarding, but also the most challenging because if it doesn’t come to you, there are no shortcuts.”

Whatever potential challenges may exist in the creative process, he remains one of our greatest storytellers.

The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney Plus.