Spicy ‘Star Wars’ take pinpoints Jon Favreau as the culprit behind a lukewarm third season of ‘The Mandalorian’
Some Star Wars fans are blaming their disappointment in the plodding events of Season Three of The Mandalorian on none other than Jon Favreau.
Disgruntled fans took to Twitter to praise Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) while slinging mud at the prolific showrunner for what some consider a tedious third season of The Mandalorian.
Other fans chimed in, lamenting the surprising monotony of the show.
Some held the view that the new season is derivative and decidedly underwhelming.
Another fan longed for the old days when the daddiest of daddies, Pedro Pascal, did extensive promotion of the show. However, in light of the success of The Last of Us and Pascal’s ever-rising star, perhaps those days are over for good.
They were not alone. One fan tweeted their opinion that The Mandalorian has run its course and is staying too long at the party.
The beloved showrunner’s fans came rushing to his defense and reminded Star Wars diehards that their sentiments were subjective.
Other Favreau defenders thought highly of the third season and countered that any suggestion that it lacked heart was absurd.
While some acknowledged Favreau’s devotion to his craft, criticism of his writing skills entered the chat. One fan felt that Favreau was buckling under the weight of the third season and that additional writers would have been a game-changer.
Some thought the criticism aimed at Favreau was unfair and pushed back against the question of his love for the series.
Jon Favreau has been in the entertainment business for 35 years. He dazzled fans with the first two seasons of The Mandalorian. However, he is also a self-aware creative, who once told The Writers’ Guild of America:
“It’s very difficult for me to write on demand. I find it the most daunting of all the disciplines that I have…writing is the one that is potentially the most rewarding, but also the most challenging because if it doesn’t come to you, there are no shortcuts.”
Whatever potential challenges may exist in the creative process, he remains one of our greatest storytellers.
The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney Plus.