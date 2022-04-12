Beware, Oscar Isaac: there’s a new daddy in town and his name is Pedro Pascal.

The Mandalorian star has thrown down the gauntlet to fellow Star Wars alum Oscar Isaac for the title of ‘Daddiest of Daddies’. Last week, Isaac claimed the crown, after an interview with Chinese media outlet ETtoday went viral with the Moon Knight lead telling fans they can absolutely call him daddy.

Pedro Pascal’s TikTok Live was a rich vein for meme mining, with him answering a myriad of questions— none as important as the daddy question. Few truly rise to the hallowed ranks of daddy, but Pascal has thrown his name in for consideration.

“Am I the daddiest daddy? I’ve been seeing that name thrown around a lot to other people, and I just want to make sure I’m the daddiest of the daddies”

i think we can all agree that pedro pascal is the daddiest daddy pic.twitter.com/34qcgJzqMb — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) April 11, 2022

Moments later, Isaac’s name popped up from a fan comment who claimed the Poe Dameron actor was the daddiest. Pascal, much to his clear disappointment, accepted his fate of being topped by Isaac on the dynamic leader board of daddies.

“Alright fine, he can have it” were Pascal’s last words on the divisive matter.

pedro pascal agreeing that oscar isaac is the daddiest pic.twitter.com/58ETPizzeX — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) April 11, 2022

Pascal’s livestream was part of the promotional tour for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the new Nicolas Cage vehicle which sees Nicolas Cage play a fictionalized version of himself. Pascal plays an insane millionaire whose birthday party goes awry after hiring Cage as an entertainer. It’s opened to a staggering wave of positive reviews, sitting pretty at 100 percent “fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is due for widespread cinematic release on April 22.