Oscar Isaac says fans can call him “Daddy” if they want

Oscar Isaac, or “Daddy” as his fans like to call him, is enjoying a hot streak with Moon Knight‘s debut on Disney Plus, leaning into the term of endearment in a new interview.

Speaking to Chinese media outlet ETtoday, Daddy was asked about his fandom and, most importantly, if he was aware he is called Daddy by fans. He wasn’t, but he’s fine with it.

“I didn’t know the fans called me Daddy, but that’s okay, you can call me Daddy if you want to… I don’t mind”.

Wise and brave words from Daddy.

Daddy has been collecting praise for his performances in Moon Knight, with the actor portraying several different personalities of Marvel’s lunar soldier. Daddy previously said he’d never previously heard of the hero prior to discussions with Marvel head Kevin Feige, but had his interest piqued by the creative freedom on the project.

Having previously endured a miserable experience on X-Men: Apocalypse as the titular villain, the return to large blockbuster comic properties came as a shock to fans. Daddy has said he has no further contracted work with Marvel after Moon Knight is finished, but Feige has in the past said the hero will tie into the cinematic entries of the franchise after his streaming debut.

The series opener, which premiered last week, saw the white cowl net more viewers than the debut of Hawkeye last year, but still trailing behind the viewership of Tom Hiddleston-led Loki.

Moon Knight, starring Daddy, is currently available to stream on Disney Plus, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.