X-Men Star Says He Felt Bad For Oscar Isaac On Apocalypse

Oscar Isaac is in the midst of taking his second bite at the Marvel apple, with the actor currently shooting Disney Plus series Moon Knight, which promises to turn out a whole lot better than his last stab at playing a cult favorite comic book character.

When he was first announced to be playing the titular villain in X-Men: Apocalypse, fans had every right to be excited. They had one of the fastest-rising talents in the industry bringing an iconic antagonist into live-action for the first time, so hope and expectations were equally high. That is, until the movie arrived.

Isaac described his experience shooting the film as excruciating, and that definitely comes across in a flat and one-note performance. It also didn’t help that En Sabah Nur never really managed to escape those Ivan Ooze comparisons, meaning it was just an all-round slog for everyone involved.

In a recent interview with Looper to promote The Card Counter, former Cyclops Tye Sherdian admitted he felt bad for his co-star the first time they worked together on Apocalypse.

“I just felt so bad for him because we were outside shooting in Montreal in the summer. It can get really muggy and warm. It’s a bit like New York. He just had all these prosthetics and this crazy cape thing, and I remember the way he would sit down. He couldn’t even sit in a chair. He just had to sit on a stool that was elevated. He just looked uncomfortable all the time. I just remember looking at him sometimes and feeling so sorry for him. So this was a much better experience as far as comfort.”

With the X-Men being rebooted and Moon Knight on the way, we can safely say that Isaac is almost certainly going to banish any and all memories of Apocalypse as a movie and character when his next hotly-anticipated Marvel project arrives next year.