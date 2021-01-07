Logan Lerman Reportedly Eyed To Play Poseidon In Percy Jackson Series

So far, all we know about the Disney Plus reboot of Percy Jackson is that it’s happening. In December 2019, author Rick Riordan revealed that he’d met with the Mouse House to discuss a new adaptation of his popular literary series, but the project wasn’t officially announced to be in active development for another six months.

Since then, any concrete updates have been scarce, with the last official news coming back in November when Riordan’s wife Becky confirmed that the script for the pilot episode was finished, and had been sent off to the studio for approval. That’s only one small piece in the puzzle, so it could be a while before Percy Jackson even gets the green light to enter production, never mind a release date.

Riordan is set to be credited as an executive producer on the show, though, which already marks a significant upgrade on his involvement with the movies. Percy Jackson & the Olympians and sequel The Lightning Thief were two of the countless YA adaptations to try and capitalize on the success enjoyed by Harry Potter, Twilight and The Hunger Games, but the results were mediocre at best.

Having been shut out of the feature films entirely, Riordan will be keen to ensure that the latest spin on the material is a more faithful translation, and there’s already been speculation making the rounds that big screen star Logan Lerman could wind up being involved. The actor admitted that he’d be open to an appearance, and insider Daniel Richtman now claims that the 28 year-old is being eyed for Poseidon.

Of course, Poseidon is Percy Jackson‘s father in the books, which would perhaps make Lerman’s hypothetical casting as the character a little too meta, but there are still plenty of other roles in the sprawling ensemble he could occupy if Disney want him back in some form.