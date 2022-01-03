‘Loki’ director reveals which episode changed the most during editing

Warning: the article contains spoilers for Loki.

We’re getting some insights into some of the finger-tip-blistering pains the creators behind Marvel’s Loki went through to bring the epic and complex fantasy story to life on Disney Plus.

The six-episode series was a chance to delve deeper into the story of Marvel Cinematic Universe villain we all love to hate, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

The plot of the show centers around Loki finding himself imprisoned by the mysterious Time Variance Authority as a rogue variant after stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame. From there, he is promised a chance at redemption by “pruning” other variants of himself from other timelines.

This all culminates in Loki eventually being trapped in The Void, a desolate purgatory where he meets off-the-wall versions of himself, including one that is an alligator. Episode five of the series also turned out to be the one that was most pored over in the edit, according to series director Kate Herron.

“Episode Five was an absolute beast and by far the one we most re-worked and built in the edit,” Herron said on Twitter, retweeting a screen shot of the Avid program timeline of the edit. “[C]redit to editor [Calum Ross] for his tenacity and sleep-deprivation resilience as both worked over those dark December nights in 2020.”

We can’t say we’re surprised the timeline for the edit of Loki, in particular episode 5 looks as bonkers as it does, given how far out the episode is. But kudos to the series creators for sticking it out for us, because it resulted in an excellent first season that makes us excited for the possibility of a continuation.