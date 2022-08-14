‘Loki’ fans get their hopes up after set video hints Mobius could get his jet ski moment

Such is the level of investment fans have in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of the very few bones of contention audiences had to pick with the first season of Loki was that Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius didn’t get to ride a jet ski.

We’re talking about a blockbuster six-episode series that introduced the concept of variants to the MCU, saw Tom Hiddleston’s trickster take a trip to the Citadel at the End of Time, and come face to face with the first iteration of the franchise’s newest big bad in Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains, but folks were still pissed that a mustachioed Time Variance Authority employee didn’t get a moment to enjoy his preferred method of aquatic transport.

Director Kate Herron is hoping that her successors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead right that wrong when season 2 arrives next year, but a recently-surfaced set video has given supporters hope that it could finally end up happening.

New #Loki season 2 set photo shows an advertisement for a jet ski company in the background.



Looks like Mobius might be getting that jet ski 👀 pic.twitter.com/f4ZXsL5U8e — PrimeTime Bros. (@primetimebrostv) August 14, 2022

OH GOD THE JETSKI AD ON THE LOKI SET IM GONNA GO INSANE pic.twitter.com/W9whsFMflR — adri 🪐 codywan enthusiast (@adrimaymas) August 13, 2022

As long as Mobius gets his motherfucking jet ski in season 2 of Loki, I will be happy. — Alex (she/they)🌻🌈 (@lovealot00) August 13, 2022

Mobius. I need to see him on a jetski at the end of Loki. pic.twitter.com/iJ17t4ixio — 🧩 Black Shadow (@BlackShadowCOPY) August 12, 2022

If we don't see Mobius on a jet ski in Loki season 2 there's gonna be some tables flipped. — DC Prox 🏳️‍🌈🇵🇸🇺🇦✊🌹 (@DrProximo) August 12, 2022

Spoilers: Mobius will get his dream to go on a jet ski in loki season 2 pic.twitter.com/43RtyJQ3rr — AKA (@AKAuniverse616) August 13, 2022

Needless to say, the internet would lose its collective sh*t were Wilson’s Mobius to hop on a jet ski and take to the water, even if it was for nothing more than a throwaway gag, flashback, or even a dream sequence of some description. Then again, based on how the first season’s finale panned out, we’re not even sure if every variant of the brown suit-wearing pencil-pusher shares the same passion.

The MCU is huge on fan service, though, so it would be reasonable for everyone to expect a jet ski to factor into Loki‘s next run of adventures somewhow, just to put the icing on the cake of a beloved running gag that everyone’s still waiting to be paid off.