Loki has been one of Disney Plus’ biggest Marvel series so far and, with a second season on the way, new directors intend on maintaining this momentum while still promising a unique, unexpected adventure.

Loki season one was directed by Kate Herron and, while her work was universally praised, season two will instead be helmed by Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson, who also worked on Disney Plus’ newest Marvel output, Moon Knight.

The pair of directors spoke to Comicbook.com recently, sharing some of what fans should expect to see in the show’s second season, and how it is similar to what we will see in Moon Knight.

“I think the biggest thing about Loki is just that it’s actually a lot like Moon Knight, where there’s just no reason to do it if it’s not going to be something new and fresh. “It’s funny is, it does feel like Marvel would be willing to walk away unless it actually is something that they felt the unexpected. Like from Moon Knight and especially because Moon Knight is a character where nobody knows almost anything about him, yet. Soon to be changed, right? And so our gloves are off and we get to kind of do whatever we want. And everybody at Marvel and ourselves gets really excited when we are presented with the unexpected. We also of course, hope that people watching feel the same way and we’re gonna bring all that to Loki.”

The pair of directors worked with Marvel for the upcoming Moon Knight series where they directed multiple episodes. According to the directors, the reason that both Moon Knight and Loki are appealing characters stems from the fact they are outsiders among the other MCU characters — “There’s something about that we really relate with”.

Loki is set to premiere its second season in 2023, but fans can check out Moorhead and Benson’s work in Moon Knight soon as the series premieres on March 30.