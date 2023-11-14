‘Loki’ season 2 finale Easter egg seemingly confirms the God of Mischief’s true soulmate

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Loki season 2’s finale.

As potentially the God of Mischief’s final ever MCU appearance (but also potentially not), Loki season 2’s dramatic finale wrapped up the trickster’s arc across the franchise in a perfect bow. But there’s one thing it left open-ended: is Loki’s one true love Sylvie or Mobius?

Obviously, Loki and Sylvie were the big romantic couple in season 1, but that didn’t stop the “Lokius” fandom from passionately shipping the two TVA agents. The minds behind season 2 seemed well aware of this, which might be why they stripped the Loki/Sylvie tension way back and instead delivered lots of adorable moments between Loki and Mobius instead.

Sure enough, the finale featured a scene in which Loki admitted he was sacrificing himself “for you,” while speaking to both Sylvie and Mobius, which seems to confirm that Marvel was fanning the flames of both potential pairings. Tragically, Loki ended up with neither, as he’s now chilling in Yggdrasil as the God of Time for the rest of eternity.

However, God Loki’s new character poster reveals an Easter egg we all missed in the finale which may just hint at who Loki’s true soulmate is. You know the green scarf/cape thing God Loki wears? It sure looks like the blanket he and Sylvie cozied up under while watching the apocalypse on Lamentis.

just ‘god loki’ wearing the blanket he shared with sylvie around his shoulders😌 #Loki pic.twitter.com/MbkitDh8LF — Sylki Positivity (@sylkipositivity) November 13, 2023

Loki manifested his own God Loki costume in the finale, so it’s easy to infer a deeper meaning from a memento of a special moment he once shared with Sylvie while he’s overseeing the multiverse, for all time, always. On the other hand, the episode’s last shot did depict Loki welling up as he listened in on Mobius, so clearly all hope is not lost for Lokius fans either.