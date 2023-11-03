Loki and Mobius are being shipped hard in the wake of season 2’s penultimate episode

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Loki’s penultimate episode, titled “Science/Fiction.”

The second-to-last episode of Loki season 2 brought with it some serious character development for the titular God of Mischief (perhaps soon-to-be God of Stories?) and a surprising share of heartbreak. But we’re not here to talk about that.

Let’s instead dig into the sexual tension between Loki and Mobius (or as he was known in this week’s episode Don), which you could just about cut with a knife. It’s been lost on absolutely nobody, with the Marvel fandom over on X (Twitter) reading very deeply into the pair’s hint-dropping and body language.

A fair few commentators were confused as to whether or not they were watching a Marvel Disney Plus series with massive stakes, or a romantic comedy.

Seriously, it can’t be stressed enough – Loki arriving at Don’s jet ski dealership and peering through the glass window, laying eyes on his beau for the first time in what felt like forever, is simply pure rom-com material.

Another detail that did not go unnoticed was how nervous Loki was to approach Mobius at his home. Fixing his hair, straightening up his jacket, this is absolutely a man who’s spotted his blind date and is nervously doing a last minute self affirmation ritual.

Then, of course, was Loki’s approach. Mind you, the pair had met in the dealership earlier that day, but Loki was still clearly rattled. Perhaps it’s worth reminding Mr. Laufeyson that Don/Mobius had not-so-subtly dropped the “I’m a single dad” hint during their previous encounter. He’s down.

Just to reiterate, he’s down bad.

We wholeheartedly approve of the Mobius/Loki pairing. They’re bound to be a much healthier couple than Loki and Sylvie, which, in case you needed reminding, is more or less Loki and Loki. Yikes. We only want the best for the God of Mischief (or Stories, whatever), and we hope to see this evident tension come to a head in next week’s season finale.

You’ll be able to catch the last episode of Loki season 2 on Disney Plus next Thursday evening.