‘Loki’ season 2 star comments on ‘alleged’ MCU debut

Loki season two has now finished filming, and is deep into post-production. Predictions had been that it’d land sometime over the next few months, but Marvel Studios quietly poured cold water over those plans by recently changing its status from “summer 2023” to “coming soon”.

Insiders think it’ll be arriving sometime in September, and we can’t wait to step back into the weird world of the TVA and see Tom Hiddleston back in action. Another star along for the ride is Blindspotting‘s Rafael Casal, but even though everyone seems to know he’s on board and we’ve seen him on set, we haven’t actually had an official announcement from Disney.

That means that he had to choose his words very carefully when Variety asked him about his role, or risk the anger of the Mouse House.

“I’m allegedly joining, but if I were joining, I would be proud to wear that banner, working with those people would be a blessing — a fantastic experience, I would imagine. I heard from him. I don’t necessarily have first hand experience… Tom Hiddleston, I hear is a joy — just a dream to work with. Fantastic, from what I’ve heard.”

Well, we guess that’s technically not a confirmation he’s in the show, with the emphasis on “technically.”

The rest of the Loki cast will see the first season’s familiar faces return, including Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Renslayer, and Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, even if a spanner may have been thrown into the works after Jonathan Majors’ recent legal troubles. He’s on the cast list, but his MCU future is now in doubt, and there are persistent rumors of a recast.

Is the last-minute delay Disney and Marvel Studios waiting to see how Major’s legal situation pans out before making a decision? We can’t say either way, but if he’s convicted of assault and aggravated harassment we suspect Disney will drop him like a hot rock and Loki may have to undergo some rapid reshoots.

Loki season two will arrive on Disney Plus later in 2023.