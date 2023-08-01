‘Loki’ season 2 trailer reawakens the mystery of the greatest difference between the MCU and Sony’s Spider-Verse

Is multiversal glitching the same or similar to time slipping? Let's see what the fans think.

Marvel has been spread all over the place in the last few decades, and although it is doing a decent job of bringing all its intellectual properties under one roof, there is still the issue of Sony owning Spider-Man. There have been crossovers, as we saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the two universes are still apart… or are they?

The new trailer for Loki season two dropped and it has people making a connection between it and the recent Spider-Man animation, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Thanks to the use of the multiverse and the number of different characters and stories that exist across it, Sony and Marvel Studios have found ways to tie their two universes together. No Way Home was the most obvious example when a botched spell by Doctor Strange brought all variations of live-action Spider-Men together, with Sony owned Spider-Men Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield finally meeting the MCU’s Spider-Man, Tom Holland.

But the Sony-owned Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also added to this when it referenced the events of No Way Home and the damage it had done to the multiverse that many, many Spider-folk were trying hard to fix. Now, fans on Reddit believe that Loki may also include a little nod to the animation as we see that the God of Mischief is glitching through time and space as a result of his meddling. Redditors discussing the trailer have some hot takes, with this user convinced that YouTubers will be jumping right on this:

It has left people wondering why this effect didn’t apply to Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness.

People started getting really nitty gritty with the details on this particular conundrum.

One fan tried to sum up what they believed was going on.

Many pointed out that the glitching was different in Across the Spiderverse, crossing to another multiverse caused painful glitching that if left unchecked could result in death, whereas in Loki’s case, he isn’t just glitching painfully, but actually shifting through time and space, making his case a little different.

Loki is more like an errant T.A.R.D.I.S. right now, jumping through all of time and space.

As Sony and Marvel Studios work more closely to make their stories more coherent, we may see more examples of the “other universes” being discussed. That being said, there are probably always going to be discrepancies and divergences, so perhaps we shouldn’t look at it too closely, lest our heads collectively explode.