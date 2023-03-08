‘Loki’ season two to drop on Disney Plus in July

Everyone’s favorite Asgardian trickster Loki is finally making his way back to Disney Plus, and with the terrible beating Ant-Man is taking, Marvel could definitely use a win. While the studio has yet to release an official date for the show’s release, an intrepid fan page is going out on a limb and at least giving us a possible range.

The Twitter account Marvel Updates, which has upwards of 115,000 followers, said that the show is going to be released in July. July! That’s only three months away.

The account also dropped something equally as juicy – a date for a trailer for Secret Invasion, Marvel’s first Phase 5 miniseries.

This month — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) March 8, 2023

As for the Loki trailer, someone understandably asked “man where tf is [it].” Marvel Update had an answer for that too. Feels like Christmas!

Late April/early May — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) March 7, 2023

To recap: Loki drops in July with a trailer in early May and a trailer for Secret Invasion drops this month. The only question now is how credible is this information. That’s going to be found out in due time.

While we do know a few things about the upcoming show, a lot of it has been clouded in secrecy. We do know he gets hold of a TVA Time Stick and possibly decapitates a timekeeper. We also know he’s going to go toe to toe with the TVA, considering a blink-and-you-miss-it promo released by Hulu.

Tom Hiddleston's Loki fights TVA guards in this new look for 'LOKI' Season 2 released by Disney+, now in landscape aspect ratio!



See the full spot inside: https://t.co/ii2rnw9Juu pic.twitter.com/H4EZsxRVsN — MCU – CoveredGeekly (@MCU_Covered) March 8, 2023

Unfortunately, that really doesn’t answer any of the bigger overarching questions like plot points or characters. Waiting is half the fun though, right? We’ll keep you posted.