New ‘Loki’ footage appears to confirm a surprising return for season 2

Disney Plus has just dropped a new promo featuring fresh snippets of footage from a bevy of its most-anticipated upcoming TV series. And while the glimpses at the likes of Secret Invasion and The Mandalorian are also welcome, fans seem to be most hyped by the scraps of Loki season two included the teaser. Loki stands as the very first of Marvel’s live-action streaming series to get itself a sophomore run, so naturally there’s a lot of excitement surrounding its incoming new batch of episodes.

Interestingly, although the promo’s new look at Loki isn’t long, it nonetheless reveals a big surprise about season two. Namely, that a group of characters we fully expected never to see again will be making a shock return next time around. In addition to a couple of other clips, one of which sees Loki fighting with magic and another of him dressed in period costume, the most notable clip appears to confirm the return of the Time Keepers.

As illustrated by the tweet below, the footage in question captures Loki jamming what looks like one of the TVA’s pruning Time Sticks into a mural of the Time Keepers. In the foreground of the shot, the disembodied head of one of the TVA’s mysterious bosses can likewise be glimpsed. This may offer us a big clue as to Kang’s dominion over the organization in season two.

New image from 'LOKI SEASON 2' featuring Tom Hiddleston's Loki and the head of one of the time keepers pic.twitter.com/c3VU0xCWRq — Multiverse Analysis (@TheAnalystOne) February 6, 2023

In season one, Loki and Sylvie discovered that the Time Keepers were just robot puppets, with He Who Remains the true boss of the TVA. Season one ended with Kang now the apparently tyrannical ruler of the agency, thanks to Sylvie’s murder of HWR allowing Kang to rewrite the timeline.

Nevertheless, it seems Kang has established a similar trick to his forebear since he took over, and Loki — the only one who knows the truth — will have to once again prove the Time Keepers are fake by beheading one of the robots and destroying a mural (perhaps to reveal a representation of Kang underneath?).

We’ll find out what secrets Loki season two has in store once it arrives on Disney Plus this summer.