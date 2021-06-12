Loki Showrunner Teases Unexpected Captain America Crossover

The Loki premiere gave Marvel fans a lot to ponder, as it introduced the concept of the Sacred Timeline and threw into question how much free will the characters have and how much is predetermined by fate. For instance, the Avengers’ Time Heist in Endgame is said to have been pre-destined, but Loki making off with the Space Stone apparently wasn’t. What fans are curious about, then, is whether Captain America’s own personal time trip was supposed to happen, too.

When the Time Heist was completed, Steve Rogers travelled back to return the Infinity Stones to their proper times and places, but he also elected to remain in the 1940s with Peggy Carter, thereby massively altering history. Cap surely inflicted a lot more damage on the Sacred Timeline than Loki did with his short-lived vacation to the Gobi Desert, so shouldn’t that mean that Steve is due a visit from the TVA as well?

That’s what Loki showrunner Michael Waldron was asked while speaking to YouTube channel Supes recently, and his response, or lack thereof, proved to be highly intriguing. Waldron refused to be drawn on the topic, instead encouraging fans to just keep on watching the show if they want to know more.

“I don’t think I can answer that,” he said. “I don’t think I can answer that. I think maybe…I think maybe just keep watching.”

Some people actually think they spotted Peggy being arrested by the TVA in the background of one scene in Loki‘s pilot episode. It’s yet to be either confirmed or debunked by the creators whether this is the case, but Waldron’s curious comments to Supes definitely suggest the Loki team had the same thoughts about the Steve conundrum as the viewers. But does this mean we’ve got a Chris Evans cameo coming? Or at least a passing reference to Cap being taken into custody? It seems pretty plausible.

Loki continues next Wednesday on Disney Plus.