Watch: MCU Fans Think They’ve Spotted Peggy Carter In Loki

The first episode of Loki debuted today, and it offered up a lot for fans to take in. It was super emotional for one thing, and it also upturned our understanding of the Infinity Stones and teased multiple versions of the God of Mischief to come. It featured a bunch of familiar faces from the MCU, too, including most of the Avengers, thanks to Loki essentially watching clips from past films on the TVA’s version of Disney Plus. But it’s possible that another iconic character actually appeared in the background of a different scene in the premiere.

At one point in the episode, Loki has managed to escape from Mobius’ interrogation room and is roaming the corridors of the TVA. While he’s trying to figure out which way to go, one of the TVA’s hunters appears through a portal in the background, bringing another timeline-altering variant into custody. Fans have noticed, though, that this variant bears a close resemblance to none other than Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter!

The woman in question has brunette hair in the 1940s/50s style, while her blue – a color often favored by Peggy – dress is also of the period. Obviously, we can see this isn’t Atwell, but is this supposed to be Peggy in a sly easter egg? Make your own mind up via the clip below, as shared by Twitter user @vanelloki:

The last time we saw Peggy in the MCU was in Avengers: Endgame, with Steve Rogers going back in time to reunite with her. The Loki premiere established that the heroes’ Time Heist in that movie was supposed to happen, which is why the TVA never arrested the Avengers. However, it’s unclear if Steve’s decision to alter the timeline further, for personal reasons and not because of dire consequences, was also deemed necessary. If not, then maybe we’re seeing the fallout of his meddling with history in this scene.

Of course, Hayley Atwell is due to play an AU Peggy in Marvel’s What If…? animated series, coming later this year. In the meantime, Loki continues next Wednesday on Disney Plus.