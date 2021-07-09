Loki Suggests That Kang Is The New Owner Of Avengers Tower

MCU fans have been wondering what would happen next to the Avengers Tower ever since Tony Stark sold it to an unknown buyer in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The two biggest theories were that it would be become the Fantastic Four’s Baxter Building or else the HQ for Norman Osborn’s Oscorp. The latest episode of Loki appeared to confirm that neither of these are correct, however, and that it will actually be taken over by Kang the Conqueror. At least in one version of the timeline.

Loki episode 5, “Journey into Mystery”, took place in The Void, a realm at the end of time that resembled a devastated New York. One of the ruined skyscrapers in the city is a close match for Avengers Tower, accept that it bears the name “Qeng Enterprises”. This is a concept pulled from the comics, which saw Tony sell the tower to a company of that name whose CEO was named Mr. Gryphon. It turned out, though, that Gryphon was really Kang, who had become trapped in the 21st century.

So this could potentially be a massive revelation hidden in the background of this Loki episode. From the presence of the Avengers Qeng Enterprises Tower, we can maybe extrapolate how Kang will be introduced in the MCU – posing as a business mogul while actually figuring out a way to return to the future. Alternatively, it could just be another random easter egg in an episode full of random easter eggs, like the Thanos-Copter and Throg.

What it definitely does is offer another tease that Kang is on his way to the franchise. Jonathan Majors is confirmed to playing the supervillain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but fans are convinced he’s going to turn up earlier than that, with many expecting to see him cameo in next week’s Loki finale. There’s not long to wait now until we get to find out if that particular fan theory is accurate or not.