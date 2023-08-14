Loki’s variants having so much variation still causing mass multiversal confusion

One of the best things about Loki was seeing what crazy variants of the character the show was going to throw at us next. Richard E. Grant’s Classic Loki was hilarious, and who could resist the reptilian charms of Alligator Loki?

Sadly, this wild variation of a single character hasn’t continued across Marvel’s other multiversal stories. The various Doctor Stranges in Multiverse of Madness all looked like Benedict Cumberbatch, and ditto the many forms of Kang all being Jonathan Majors, so it’s not exactly odd that one fan on r/Marvel_Studios is wondering why Loki comes in so many forms:

Image via Reddit

Replies underline that there are so many Loki variants because the multiverse is truly infinite. If a Loki can have a certain form, there will be one out there somewhere with it. Presumably, all of these Lokis lived lives broadly similar to the one we’re all familiar with despite their different forms (we’d love to see how Thor: Ragnarok played out in the AlligatorVerse).

Others point out that Loki may be uniquely suited to appear in multiple forms. After all, he’s a shapeshifter by nature, so perhaps the essence of the Asgardian deity means he can appear as a child or woman and still maintain his same character.

We’re hungry for more Loki variants when season 2 lands. Sylvie is already a lock, but it’s clear that the fans want more Alligator Loki, so we’re desperately hoping he makes a scaly comeback.

Loki season two will premiere on Oct. 6.