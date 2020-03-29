The Best Long Binge Shows To Watch On Netflix During Self-Isolation

As the so-called ‘streaming wars’ are now being fought on multiple fronts, it’s fair to say that viewers are the real winners here, with tons to watch whether it be on Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu, you name it. And with each service updating their content on a weekly/monthly basis, you can never really run out of stuff to dig into.

But now, with most countries around the globe enforcing drastic measures to fight against the Coronavirus – self-isolation, social distancing, etc. – all the notable streaming services are seeing a massive influx of viewers. When it comes to TV shows in particular, though – and probably movies, too, to be honest – Netflix still reigns supreme, as the platform is home to some of the best modern and even classic television.

And with people now looking for new shows to binge more than ever due to all the self-quarantining going on, the folks over at What’s On Netflix have put together the below list of the best longe binge shows on the streaming site. Some are a bit old, some you’ve no doubt gone through countless times already and some are still on the air. But what’s most important here is that there should be something for everyone and we highly recommend each and every one of these if you’ve never seen them.

Breaking Bad

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 62

Genre: Crime-Drama | Parental Rating: R

Episode Run Times: 50 Minutes Orange Is the New Black

Seasons: 7 | Episodes: 91

Genre: Comedy, Crime | Parental Rating: R

Episode Run Times: 59 Minutes Mad Men

Seasons: 7 | Episodes: 92

Genre: Drama | Parental Rating: TV-14

Episode Run Times: 47 Minutes American Horror Story

Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 94

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Parental Rating: R

Episode Run Times: 60 Minutes Shameless

Seasons: 9 | Episodes: 110

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Parental Rating: R

Episode Run Times: 46 Minutes Parks and Recreation

Seasons: 7 | Episodes: 125

Genre: Comedy | Parental Rating: TV-14

Episode Run Times: 22 Minutes The Walking Dead

Seasons: 9 | Episodes: 131

Genre: Horror | Parental Rating: R

Episode Run Times: 44 Minutes

The West Wing

Seasons: 7 | Episodes: 155

Genre: Drama | Parental Rating: PG-13

Episode Run Times: 44 Minutes The Office

Seasons: 9 | Episodes: 188

Genre: Comedy | Parental Rating: TV-14

Episode Run Times: 22 Minutes Criminal Minds

Seasons: 12 | Episodes: 277

Genre: Crime, Mystery | Parental Rating: TV-14

Episode Run Times: 42 Minutes The Vampire Diaries

No. of Series: 3 | Seasons: 14 | Episodes: 279

Genre: Romance, Supernatural | Parental Rating: TV-14

Episode Run Times: 43 Minutes Grey’s Anatomy

Seasons: 15 | Episodes: 342

Genre: Medical Drama | Parental Rating: TV-14

Episode Run Times: 41 Minutes Arrowverse

No. of Series: 5 | Seasons: 24 | Episodes: 486

Genre: Superhero | Parental Rating: PG

Episode Run Times: 45 Minutes Star Trek

No. of Series: 5 | Seasons: 28 | Episodes: 695

Genre: Sci-Fi, Drama | Parental Rating: PG-13

Episode Run Times: 40 Minutes – 50 Minutes

Yup, there’s a lot there and like we said before, it’s all quality television. From the sci-fi goodness spread across all the Star Trek series to the gripping drama of Mad Men and the terror of American Horror Story, there’s just so much good television to binge on Netflix right now. And with more than enough time on our hands due to the world essentially being on lockdown, why not crack open one of the shows listed above and see what you might’ve been missing?