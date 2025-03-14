Looks like Ted Lasso’s coming back for season 4, but don’t expect the same team this time

Season 3 of Ted Lasso ended in 2023. The finale was so satisfying, that a season 4 seemed very unlikely. However, Ted Lasso’s co-creator and lead actor Jason Sudeikis finally confirmed that work on season 4 has kicked off… at least in the writer’s room!

Apple TV captured lightning in a bottle with the Emmy-winning sports dramedy. The quirky show followed the eternally optimistic football coach, and how he transformed an English soccer team. In just three seasons, both the show and its eponymous character became TV icons. While many had said a bittersweet farewell, Sudeikis has revived formerly dashed hopes of Ted Lasso’s return.

Ted Lasso is BACK for Season 4 … and he's got a new team



New episode with Jason Sudeikis!!



Video drops 9:30amET on YouTube

Listen early NOW on Wondery+ pic.twitter.com/XxeZ4YomBw — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 14, 2025

In a clip from an upcoming interview with Jason and Travis Kelce for the New Heights podcast, Sudeikis confirmed that writing for season 4 has begun.

After telling Sudeikis they were fans, the Kelce brothers went on to ask if season 4 of Ted Lasso was in the works, and if they were allowed to ask. Sudeikis replied, “I think you can ask it. We’re writing season 4 now. That’s the official word.” The brothers let out whoops of joy that have been largely mirrored by fans on social media. But that wasn’t all that Sudeikis had to say. He added, “Ted’s coaching a women’s team.” Jason Kelce immediately exclaimed, “That’s happening? A women’s team?” which Sudeikis confirmed.

The brothers tried to ask more questions, like whether Ted would return to the States, and what other details Sudeikis could give; however, the actor and writer shut them down. One Ted Lasso teaser is more than enough. Now, fans can only be patient to see where season 4 takes the characters.

Where did we last see Ted and the gang?

Season 3 of Ted Lasso ended on such a definite note that fans initially weren’t sure if the show would be renewed for a fourth season. The news that Ted will be coaching a new team makes sense now. This will more likely entail him having to rebuild a new team from the ground up, now that he’s done with Richmond.

The season 3 finale saw Ted returning to Kansas. Moreover, the final scene was of him coaching his son, Henry’s soccer team. He stayed with AFC Richmond for one last season, and though the team didn’t take home the Premier League cup, the episode had enough emotional catharsis to satisfy devoted watchers. It also concluded enough character arcs that viewers still came out feeling like winners. There were also bittersweet moments that were perfectly portrayed in a few scenes. For example, when Ted and Rebecca finally say a final goodbye at the airport. Or when viewers finally find out Beard’s first name.

With season 4 of Ted Lasso in the works, there are still many questions. Firstly, will Ted be returning to the U.K., or settling back down in America? Does Keeley’s mention of an AFC Richmond women’s team have anything to do with the hint Sudeikis gave us? While there is no confirmed release window for Ted Lasso season 4, the anticipation has already begun.

