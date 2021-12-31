‘Lost in Space’ tops latest Nielsen streaming ratings

Even though it hasn’t captured the zeitgeist in the same way as many of Netflix’s other high-profile original shows, Lost in Space has consistently drawn strong viewership numbers on the platform.

If it didn’t, then there’s little chance the series would have run for three seasons to tie up the story of the Robinson family in such conclusive fashion, especially when the company has become increasingly ruthless when it comes to canning big budget genre projects that don’t deliver on expectations.

The latest set of Nielsen streaming ratings have indicated as much, with Lost in Space handily coming out on top after racking up 1.2 billion minutes between November 29 and December 5. That’s miles ahead of CoComelon in second, with the irritant of parents everywhere snagging the runner-up spot with 786 million minutes.

As always, the Top 10 is dominated by Netflix content, with Disney Plus’ Marvel Cinematic Universe offering Hawkeye and Amazon’s lavish fantasy The Wheel of Time the only outliers. Lost in Space steadily improved with each new season, finally bringing the narrative aspect of the show up to a comparable level with the often stunning visuals, and it’s reached the apex of its popularity just as the final batch of episodes have been made available.