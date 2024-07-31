‘Love & Hip Hop’: Who is Cyn Santana engaged to?

A recent pregnancy announcement by Love and Hip Hop star Cyn Santana on Instagram has thrown fans into a speculation frenzy. Armchair reality show sleuths noticed that Cyn was wearing an engagement ring in her photos, which made them curious about who she might be in a relationship with.
In a July 30, 2024 post, Santana shared she was expecting her second child without revealing the name of the baby daddy, though fans believe it must be Booby Gibson. Before sparking dating rumors with Cyn, Gibson was married to Keyshia Cole.
However, a few Love and Hip Hop fans think the former NBA player is not the father. There is a chance singer Brent Faiyaz could be the father too, as he and Cyn were attending events together. Netizens observed that they also introduced one another at a New York Fashion Week event as a couple would.
Cyn Santana’s dating history and alleged partners
As of now, Santana has not released a statement as to who the father is, and whether she is engaged or not. In 2018, Cyn was engaged to rapper Joe Budden, with whom she shares and is co-parenting her first child, Lexington Budden.
They both welcomed a new addition to their family in 2017, and a year later, in December, Joe had proposed to her. Unfortunately, their engagement didn’t last long, and the couple split in 2019. Cyn is active on her Instagram, where she shares updates of her personal life with her 4 million fans.
Published: Jul 31, 2024 05:16 pm