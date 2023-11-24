‘Love Island Games’: Are Justine Ndiba and Ray Gantt back on good terms after her betrayal?

Premiering on Nov. 1 and concluding on Nov. 21, the inaugural season of Love Island Games was truly unforgettable, giving fan-favorite islanders from international iterations of Love Island “a second shot at love.”

Beating threats like Johnny Middlebrooks and Deb Chubb of Love Island: USA, Aurelia Lamprecht of Love Island: Germany, and Callum Hole of Love Island: Australia in the final duel, star-crossed lovers Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler (from Love Island: USA and Love Island: UK, respectively) prevailed as the winners of the inaugural season of Love Island Games. While they were crowned the champions of the beloved competition series and split a $100,000 cash prize, Justine and Jack’s journey to victory was far from smooth sailing, burning quite a few bridges along the way, most notably with Ray Gantt of Love Island: USA.

Given that Justine and Ray are friends outside of the villa (along with Cely Vazquez of Love Island: USA), the trio made a pact to look out for one another throughout Love Island Games, however, Justine broke her promise after the infamous carnival that occurred in episode 16. When three couples — Zeta Morrison and Mitch Hibberd, Courtney Boerner and Scott van-der-Sluis, and Imani Wheeler and Ray Gantt — were left vulnerable, Justine and Jack were given the power to save one of them from elimination, ultimately choosing to save Zeta and Mitch over the other two pairs.

Instantaneously bursting into tears, Ray shared with Justine and Jack (in front of his fellow islanders too):

“That’s crazy bro. Justine, you can’t even look at me, man. You’re supposed to be my dawg, my best friend in here, man… That’s some gameplay s**t, when I’m your real friend. Yeah it’s a game, but I’m taking this very personal, bro.”

Feeling extremely betrayed by his former allies, especially Justine, Ray came back for the finale of Love Island Games equally as hurt as when he was eliminated, still on bad terms with both Justine and Jack. Because of this, fans have just one burning question. What does their relationship look like now?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Justine Ndiba revealed whether or not she has rekindled her friendship with Ray Gantt since filming for Love Island Games wrapped.

“Sunday night’s episode was one of the most intense eliminations when you sent Ray and Imani home,” reporter Carly Thomas prefaced, prior to asking Justine whether or not she is on better terms now with Ray.

Shattering the hearts of fans of the Love Island franchise, the 30-year-old admitted that their relationship is still “really rocky,” despite the fact that filming for Love Island Games wrapped months ago.

“I feel like Ray and I, it was definitely hard, you know, and I felt terrible, and it just came down to him being collateral damage, and so that’s been the hardest thing,” Justine admitted, explaining that her intention was never to send Ray home, but to send Imani (his partner-turned-girlfriend) home instead, due to the fact that she was untrustworthy and rather wishy-washy.

Justine continued, revealing that since the inaugural season of Love Island Games came to a close:

“We’ve had a lot of conversations, we’ve hung out since, we’ve talked about it, but I think just bringing those emotions back and watching things over again also just kind of brings back those emotions and makes it hard… I think it’s just one of those things where it’s gonna take just a little bit of time to get back to exactly where we were before.”

Nonetheless, the New Jersey native concluded by sharing that she “definitely values his friendship a lot” and will always feel guilty for betraying him on Love Island Games, admitting that if he had had another partner, Justine and Jack would have likely been competing in the final duel against Ray.

To watch Justine Ndiba’s journey on Love Island Games from start to finish, including her feud with Ray Gantt towards the end of the show, fans of the Love Island franchise can watch the entirety of the beloved competition series on Peacock as we anxiously await a second season.