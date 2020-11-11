Lucasfilm Creative Art Manager Defends Baby Yoda Eating Frog Lady’s Eggs

2020 has been a year that many of us would love to put in the rearview mirror and forget about as quickly as possible, but just when you thought things couldn’t get any more bizarre, The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda has been coming under fire. Unbelievably, there’s been a wave of online backlash against the show’s tiny green breakout star following his behavior during last week’s episode, “The Passenger.”

Ant-Man‘s Peyton Reed directed the self-contained story that saw Mando and Baby Yoda attempt to transport a character known as the Frog Lady across the galaxy with her unborn spawn so that she could be reunited with her husband. However, The Child got more than a little peckish during the trip, and had to be stopped several times from chowing down on the dynamic duo’s cargo.

Despite being played almost entirely for laughs, complete with slurping sound effects and whimsical music, some fans haven’t taken too kindly to Baby Yoda’s actions. This seems incredible to write, but The Mandalorian is now facing criticism for having an alien puppet in a sci-fi TV show snack on eggs that belong to someone called the Frog Lady, a fictional character played by actress Misty Rosas in a big rubber suit.

Lucasfilm’s Creative Art Manager Phil Szostak recently took to social media to defend the scenes in question, and you can check out his response along with some of the pearl-clutching reactions from fans below.

Fans of horror know that disturbing things make some of us laugh and some of us squirm, or both. Your mileage may vary. — Phil Szostak (@PhilSzostak) November 9, 2020

I have spoken with many about this episode and it didn't land as comedic because we identify with Frog Mom. Her plight, her need I think there is a level of body horror & tragedy for people, and 'boys will be boys' for The child that is an unfortunate result of this episode — Marie-Claire is waiting for Subtitles (@MarieCGould) November 9, 2020

It’s the mother losing something dear to her She wants her children Pregnant women in the Bounty Hunter comics murdered for being pregnant A violence only women can endure Leias only child dead when she wanted him back No mother wants their children dead Metaphor or not I’m done. — Thestrals and Dragonheart Strings (@ReasonblyPliant) November 9, 2020

I now realize it doesn't have a specific genre and to expect cynicism, horror, and nihilism at times. Can't be disappointed when you know it no longer has a specific genre & to expect mothers to lose their children, repeatedly. — 🦋T.🦋 (@ouatinagalaxy) November 9, 2020

normally I think it would be overlooked but I think the main reason why there's a bit more shock and horror is because in recent comic runs there were two (or three) specifically pregnant women killed or tortured in SW comics which brought back sour memories for people — I love 1🌹Tico🇵🇭🇺🇸 missing Ben Hours (@LalalaIb) November 9, 2020

for the record, the frog lady was very adamant about the fact that her eggs were important to her, and that it was her last and only chance to have kids, so it's actually closer to fucking up someone's IVF which would be incredibly upsetting for a wannabe mom. it's not funny. — selene (onlyfans) (@oceanselene) November 9, 2020

Her entire species facing extinction but it’s suppose to be cute? I’ll be honest i found it completely disturbing and not at all cute — Just Me (@azulgris27) November 9, 2020

Paul, with all due respect, that's not what was conveyed or what the broad audience (especially people with a uterus including women, non-binary, and trans individuals) saw. Many were genuinely perturbed by what they saw and the criticism is warranted, not needing an explanation. — Swara Ahmed (@swarzseawalker) November 9, 2020

Just when you thought the internet couldn’t get any crazier, the team behind The Mandalorian are now having to defend themselves from criticism that’s accusing them of painting the adorable Baby Yoda as a child-devouring murderer, which sums up 2020 in a nutshell.