Home / tv

Lucasfilm Creative Art Manager Defends Baby Yoda Eating Frog Lady’s Eggs

By 1 hour ago
x

2020 has been a year that many of us would love to put in the rearview mirror and forget about as quickly as possible, but just when you thought things couldn’t get any more bizarre, The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda has been coming under fire. Unbelievably, there’s been a wave of online backlash against the show’s tiny green breakout star following his behavior during last week’s episode, “The Passenger.”

Ant-Man‘s Peyton Reed directed the self-contained story that saw Mando and Baby Yoda attempt to transport a character known as the Frog Lady across the galaxy with her unborn spawn so that she could be reunited with her husband. However, The Child got more than a little peckish during the trip, and had to be stopped several times from chowing down on the dynamic duo’s cargo.

Despite being played almost entirely for laughs, complete with slurping sound effects and whimsical music, some fans haven’t taken too kindly to Baby Yoda’s actions. This seems incredible to write, but The Mandalorian is now facing criticism for having an alien puppet in a sci-fi TV show snack on eggs that belong to someone called the Frog Lady, a fictional character played by actress Misty Rosas in a big rubber suit.

Lucasfilm’s Creative Art Manager Phil Szostak recently took to social media to defend the scenes in question, and you can check out his response along with some of the pearl-clutching reactions from fans below.

The Mandalorian's Frog Lady Gets Her Own Character Poster
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Just when you thought the internet couldn’t get any crazier, the team behind The Mandalorian are now having to defend themselves from criticism that’s accusing them of painting the adorable Baby Yoda as a child-devouring murderer, which sums up 2020 in a nutshell.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...