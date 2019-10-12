Lucasfilm Still Developing Boba Fett Series For Disney Plus

The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t the only franchise looking to expand onto Disney Plus, as the Mouse House also has big, big plans for Star Wars on their upcoming streaming service.

Aside from featuring all eight live-action movies from day one – that’s The Phantom Menace right through until The Last Jedi – we’re also getting The Mandalorian, which promises to bring us a decidedly darker take on the Star Wars mythology. The Lion King director Jon Favreau is in charge of that one, and while we imagine Lucasfilm has their hands full with the show at the moment as they gear up for its premiere, that doesn’t mean they aren’t also looking ahead.

In fact, there’ve been rumblings for some time now that Boba Fett will get his own TV show on Disney Plus and though the studio has played coy on the prospects of such a thing happening in the past, sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us about Ewan McGregor’s return as Obi-Wan back in May, and that a She-Hulk show was in development back in April – say that the project, which will be a limited series, is definitely happening.

Lucasfilm Drops More Than A Dozen BTS Star Wars Pics From The Last Jedi, Rogue One And Solo 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

From what we’re told, it’ll be a prequel that explores the character’s origins, and while details beyond that remain scarce, it’s not too crazy to think that Lucasfilm still has something planned for the bounty hunter. After all, the Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff film was also canceled after the failure of Solo, and that project has since morphed into a TV series for Disney Plus.

But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, we’ll soon see if The Mandalorian can get Lucasfilm’s upcoming wave of small screen adventures off on the right foot when the show arrives on Disney Plus next month.