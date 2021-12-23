Lucasfilm holiday gift may reveal new ‘Star Wars’ project

The small screen expansion of Star Wars, and Disney Plus in general, is only going to accelerate with each passing year. Not only is the Mouse House’s platform planning to deliver over 100 exclusives that you won’t find anywhere else on an annual basis, but tens of billions of dollars are being funneled into content.

In less than a week, The Book of Boba Fett will bring the first TV show set in a galaxy far, far away since The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale aired, and there’s plenty more where that came from. Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi are in the can awaiting release, Din Djarin’s third run is in front of cameras, Ahsoka reportedly gets underway early next year, and Lando is apparently still out there somewhere.

Could there be yet another project on the docket, though? The answer is a very flaccid and vague perhaps. For a holiday gift, Lucasfilm Ltd. handed out a company-branded record player that bore the logos of many upcoming film and television titles.

Among them are The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Indiana Jones 5, Willow, and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. As you may have noticed, one of those things is not like the others. Tales of the Jedi was a cult favorite line of stories set in the universe created by George Lucas, and one that’s been rumored for live-action once or twice. Does this give us our answer? Definitely not, but also maybe.