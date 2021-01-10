Lucasfilm Reportedly Plans To Release 4 Star Wars Shows Per Year

Even if you’re not a fan of either Star Wars or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s still plenty of high profile original content coming to Disney Plus over the next several years, as the Mouse House doubles down on making streaming exclusives the number one priority.

There are episodic reboots of The Mighty Ducks, Turner & Hooch and Percy Jackson, Gaston’s Beauty and the Beast prequel, a Three Men and a Baby remake with Zac Efron, Hocus Pocus and Enchanted sequels, new animated spinoffs for the Night at the Museum and Ice Age franchises, live-action remakes of Pinocchio and Peter Pan, and sequel shows for Big Hero Six, Zootopia, The Princess and the Frog and Moana, not to mention a huge number of Pixar shorts.

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That’s an impressive lineup, but as arguably the two biggest brands under the Disney umbrella, most of the hype is going to fall on a galaxy far, far away and the MCU. Kevin Feige’s shared mythology currently has ten live-action shows, two animated spinoffs and a holiday special all expected to debut before the end of 2023, while Star Wars is lagging behind with a mere ten projects confirmed to be in the works.

The Book of Boba Fett, The Clone Wars spinoff The Bad Batch and animated short film anthology Visions are the three set to arrive in 2021, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Lucasfilm want to up the ante and release four small screen exclusives on an annual basis. Looking at what Marvel Studios are up to, never mind the almost limitless scope of the Star Wars universe, it wouldn’t be too difficult to imagine Disney accelerating the development process to ensure that we’re getting at least eight new shows between the two franchises every year, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see exactly what they have planned.