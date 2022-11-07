Lucasfilm unveils full cast list for upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Disney Plus show, ‘The Acolyte’

The Acolyte is one of the more intriguing shows on the Disney Plus Star Wars slate. It’s set a hundred years before The Phantom Menace at the tail end of the High Republic era, and it will follow a Force-sensitive woman who explores “shadowy secrets and emerging Dark Side powers.”

A new synopsis describes the story as: “A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

The show has just begun shooting in the U.K., with large practical sets constructed that give us some hope they’re taking notes from Andor‘s success. Over the past few weeks, we’ve heard several interesting rumors about who’s in the cast and now the official Star Wars Twitter account has confirmed the full cast: Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-Jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Carrie-Anne-Moss.

Check it out:

Production has begun on “The Acolyte,” an upcoming Original Star Wars series from Lucasfilm coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/g6apnGXSmr — Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) November 7, 2022

Of particular note are Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae, The Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss, and Logan‘s Dafne Keen, who should provide some fascinating performances in a galaxy far, far away. It’s also worth considering that of the nine names revealed, five are women, which may hint that The Acolyte will focus more heavily on female characters than other Disney Plus shows we’ve seen.

Now that filming is underway, we’re hoping to see some pictures from the set that may give us a better idea of who’s playing whom, and what kind of action sequences we can expect. We may have a while to wait to see the finished product though. The Acolyte was planned for a late-2023 release, but production delays mean it’s been pushed into 2024. Fingers crossed it’s worth the wait.