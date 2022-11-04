‘Star Wars’ series ‘The Acolyte’ reportedly adds ‘Logan’ star to cast

The Acolyte has added yet another name to its cast, with Dafne Keen set to join the female-led Star Wars streaming series.

Following a breakout performance as the role of X-23 in Logan, Keen will now jump to another huge Disney-owned property. Joining a cast already featuring the likes of Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Lee Jung-jae, The Acolyte can now count on yet another known entity.

According to a report from the podcast Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha, Keen has become the latest young actor to join the ever-expanding Star Wars universe. The actress is currently starring in the HBO original His Dark Materials, but a move to The Acolyte looks to be a massive next step.

The 17 year-old actress would be joining a series which is to be set roughly a century before the events of The Phantom Menace, as it sees the dark side resurge from the ashes. Aside from the era, it’s unclear if the series will include either Darth Maul, Palpatine, Dooku, or any other known quantities from the galaxy.

The Acolyte is being helmed by Leslye Headland who previously worked on the comedy-drama Russian Doll, as well as directing Bachelorette starring Kirsten Dunst and Rebel Wilson. Headland’s Star Wars series will consist of eight episodes, with it currently filming.

The Acolyte will become the first Disney Plus live-action series set in the High Republic or the prequel era, with the previous series focusing heavily on the original trilogy era and segments of the sequel trilogy timeline. No release window has been confirmed, but a late 2023 or early 2024 air date looks likely.