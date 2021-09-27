Lucasfilm VP Teases A Jam-Packed 2022 For Star Wars On Disney Plus

Fans might have to wait until December 2023 to get their next fix of Star Wars on the big screen when Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron hits theaters, but Disney Plus has more than enough content on the way to keep them satisfied in the interim.

The way scheduling and pandemic-related delays have worked out, 2022 is shaping up to be a bumper year for a galaxy far, far away in live-action and animation. Ewan McGregor’s hotly-anticipated return in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Rogue One spinoff Andor, Season Two of The Bad Batch, and animated feature A Droid Story are all expected to arrive.

That’s a stacked lineup, and in a new interview with The Direct, Lucasfilm’s executive and Star Wars: Visions executive producer James Waugh admitted that it wasn’t planned out like that, but he’s glad that audiences are going to have plenty of content coming from the beloved franchise to occupy their time.

Oh, I don’t know… I don’t think it was planned on as being a regular… I think it was just the way things lined up for the year. I think there will be ebbs and flows of Star Wars as great creators come in and have great takes on Star Wars, that we believe fans will want to see. I think what Disney Plus does offers a lot of rich potential to explore the galaxy in new ways, and that’s exciting.”

While five projects in a calendar year pale in comparison to what Marvel Studios are doing, Star Wars is hardly slacking. The Disney Plus content has been received much better than the Sequel Trilogy, that’s for sure, and the key is for Lucasfilm to maintain that goodwill without over-saturating the market, but that’s a problem the studio is already keenly aware of.