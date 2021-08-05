Star Wars: The Bad Batch Renewed For Season 2, Coming 2022

The Star Wars Clone Force 99 known as The Bad Batch will officially return for a second season in 2022.

Two episodes remain of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, wrapping up what has been a solid first season. Led by Hunter, Clone Force 99 has experienced a changing galaxy under the control of the Empire, following the end of the Clone Wars. Hyping up those two remaining episodes was the official Star Wars: The Bad Batch Twitter this morning, confirming that a second season is scheduled to drop in 2022.

Star Wars: #TheBadBatch will return for a second season in 2022. Prepare for the two part finale of season one starting tomorrow, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/UsseGvPXgS — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) August 5, 2021

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Official Poster Teases Palpatine's Return

Order 66 forever changed the course of Clone Force 99 in The Bad Batch, losing fellow “regs” and Crosshair to the Galatic Empire. Made up of Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, and Echo, Clone Force 99 added Omega to the crew during season one of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. A number of Star Wars characters also made an appearance during the first season that included Fennec Shand, Cid, Cad Bane, Hera Syndulla, and Chopper.

The first season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+ had its moments, along with several filler episodes that have served as learning lessons for Clone Force 99 while the group attempts to survive and find its place in the ever-changing Galaxy. Only two episodes of season one remain, hyping a showdown between Crosshair and his elite Storm Troopers against Clone Force 99 and allies.

It’s likely that the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will once again be 16 episodes long, led by Dave Filoni. The Filoni all-star crew that includes Anthena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett, Carrie Beck, Josh Rimes, and Alex Spotswood are all expected to return as well.