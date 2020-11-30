Lucifer Teases God’s Extended Role In Season 5B

Get ready for one crazy family reunion when Lucifer next returns to Netflix.

The finale to the first half of season 5 of the hit show ended with a hell – or maybe that should be a heaven? – of a cliffhanger. As Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) teamed up with Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) to fight their evil brother Michael (Ellis again), none other than God himself (Dennis Haysbert) came down from the Silver City to sort out his squabbling sons. And don’t expect his visit to be a short one, either.

The official Lucifer Twitter account teased more to come from the Almighty in the second half of season 5 in a tweet shared last week. “When could the release date of 5B possibly be?” it asked. “We can’t reveal that but what we can reveal: get ready for ***’s extended stay on *****”. Though the key words here are omitted, it didn’t prove difficult for fans to crack the code.

It’s easy to work out that this tease is promising that we should get ready for God’s extended stay on Earth, meaning Haysbert will likely have a major presence in the next eight episodes of the series. That should be fascinating to see unfold, too, as this is the first time that God has appeared in the flesh on the show, though comic book creator Neil Gaiman did turn up for a vocal cameo as his voice back in season 3.

Remember, season 5B was originally envisioned as the ending for the series, so it makes sense that the writers decided to pull out all the stops and get God involved for the last handful of episodes. As it happens, though, Netflix renewed Lucifer for a sixth run of eight more outings. That’s in production now, so we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer for it to get here once 5B eventually arrives. Whenever that may be.