Luke Newton gifted Nicola Coughlan a camera and now her behind-the-scenes ‘Bridgerton’ photos are making fans FLIP

The second installment of Bridgerton season 3 was released on June 13 and although the majority of fans have already made it through the four tumultuous episodes, the Bridgerton content is far from over.

Many cast members have been gracing the internet with behind-the-scenes footage and photos from their time filming season 3. Among them is Nicola Coughlan, AKA Penelope Featherington AKA Lady Whistledown, who shared some sweet behind-the-scenes content, and let’s just say fans can’t get enough.

On Instagram, she posted vintage-looking photos that she and the rest of the cast took using a camera gifted to her by her costar and on-screen love interest Luke Newton.

The photos feature the cast members in costume, smiling, laughing, and even some shots of them waiting to film scenes. Something about the style of the photography makes it feel like such a special and intimate look into what it was like shooting this iconic third season.

Fans weren’t shy in the comments to let Nicola know how beautiful these shots were. One fan even said these photos cured their depression, cleared their skin, and virtually solved every problem they’ve ever had.

To fans, these photos captured how special this season was to the cast, and that sentiment was felt in the Briderton fan community.

Nicola also blessed followers with a close-up shot of the dance Penelope and Colin do at their wedding, captioning the video with the news that the sweet, intimate dance had been done in just one take. The song they are dancing to, which is not in the show, is an instrumental of Hozier’s ‘Take Me to Church.’

Needless to say, this BTS content has fans begging for deleted scenes, the number one complaint being they didn’t see nearly enough of Colin and Penelope during their season of Bridgerton.

Florence Hunt, who plays Hyacinth Bridgerton, also took to social media to share some delightful behind-the-scenes footage. In fact, she’s taken up the role of the resident TikToker for the past few seasons, recruiting her on-screen brothers and sisters to lip sync and dance to sounds and songs.

Even in Florence’s first Bridgerton TikTok back on set, she got 30 million views with fans obsessing over the Bridgertons‘ return to the virtual world. The video introduced the newest cast member, Hannah Dodd as Francesca, and features fan favorites Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

Another video shows the whole cast dancing playfully to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off.”

Someone needs to give Nicola and Florence a raise for all of the work they’ve done to show fans the fun, funny, sweet, and intimate sides of their time on the show. Here’s hoping they don’t stop anytime soon.

In fact, with the pace at which new seasons have been released, fans are going to need it to hold them over for years to come.

