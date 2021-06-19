Lupin Part 3 Rumored To Feature A Sherlock Holmes-Type Character

The second batch of episodes only premiered on Netflix last Friday, but rumors are already starting to make the rounds in regards to Lupin Part 3, the next adventure for Omar Sy’s gentleman thief Assane Diop, who just recently vanquished the threat of Hubert Pellegrini, the nefarious businessman who’s been tormenting the Diop family for over 25 years.

The report claims that a Sherlock Holmes-type figure will make their presence felt in the third season, but that’s about the extent of the information on offer. It’s hardly the most ridiculous thing we’ve ever heard, though, when the literary icon is a public domain character than can be adapted by almost anyone as part of anything, while Netflix are certainly not shy about the IP given that Enola Holmes 2 is on the way, The Irregulars had a short-lived run, and both Sherlock Junior and Sherlock’s Daughter are in development, too.

Lupin and Baker Street’s most famous resident have technically crossed paths before, of course, but it did result in threats of legal action. Original Arsene Lupin author Maurice Leblanc penned the story Sherlock Holmes Arrives Too Late over a century ago and pitted the two sleuths against each other, before going on to include the great detective in several more of his works.

However, after objections from the estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Leblanc simply and pretty hilariously decided to keep doing what he was doing, albeit by introducing two separate characters who went by the names of Herlock Sholmes and Holmlock Shears. And now that we’re over 100 years down the line and Netflix are still bombarding us with Sherlock content, having him or someone heavily indebted to his signature traits show up in Lupin certainly can’t be ruled out.