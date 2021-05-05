Netflix Subscribers Furious After Another Great Show Gets Canceled

The Coronavirus pandemic saw Netflix cancel a substantially higher number of shows than usual, including a couple that had already been renewed for additional runs, and in the case of GLOW, the season 4 premiere had even been filmed, as a combination of poor viewership numbers and increased costs due to the required COVID-19 health and safety protocols found the company wielding the axe ruthlessly.

It looked as though the platform had turned a corner, though, with several major episodic projects being confirmed for new outings, so it came as a major surprise yesterday when it was announced that supernatural Sherlock Holmes spinoff The Irregulars had been canned. Admittedly, a lavish period piece with a heavy reliance on visual effects can’t have been cheap to produce, but it looked as though the numbers were there to make it worthwhile.

Not only did it crack the Top 10 most-watched list all over the world, including several of Netflix’s biggest markets including the United States and United Kingdom, but it even topped the Nielsen streaming ratings at one point, beating out Disney Plus’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to do so. Needless to say, fans are not happy at the news, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

@netflix How can u cancel an amazing series like The Irregulars #TheIrregularsNetflix — Chaitanya Dhar (@metastable11) May 5, 2021

@netflix why did you cancel such an incredible show??? The Irregulars was awesome! Gothic supernatural Sherlock Holmes where not only do we see a gay Watson, we have a BIPOC cast with an Asian woman as lead!! WHY WHY WHY DID YOU CANCEL ONE OF YOUR BEST SHOWS??? #TheIrregulars — Sam (@sammstormborn) May 5, 2021

IM SO ANGRY THEY CANCELLED THE IRREGULARS IM CRYING BYE LOL — C 🦋 LOKI era ‎✵ (@darlingmaximoff) May 4, 2021

Dear @netflix, Please reconsider cancelling The Irregulars. I loved that show enough to watch it twice and was one of the shows I was most looking forward to all year. Having it cancelled makes me sad. — Wakeah Vigil (@wakeah_99) May 4, 2021

this is a sign for you to go and watch 'the irregulars'!!

(it has apparently been cancelled 🥴) pic.twitter.com/MH3TEsHjcE — 🌼 (@daisybarnes_) May 4, 2021

sherlock fans: *finally gets canon gay john watson* netflix knowing they’re gunna cancel the irregulars after one season: pic.twitter.com/WZhcTEna42 — em 🪐 kogan my beloved (@blamskline) May 4, 2021

no but I'm so mad that netflix canceled the irregulars… @netflix get your shit together please and stop canceling good shows while renewing riverdale again and again 💔 — elle || 17 days till SAI (@watchmeinacrown) May 4, 2021

@Netflix Excuse me but what is this BS about The Irregulars not being renewed for a second season? That show was outstanding. — Laura K (@LizeK316) May 4, 2021

not Netflix cancelling the irregulars and havent renew grand army yet. when i start slandering gng pic.twitter.com/aCu6tzqE9o — ً (@exhalewylie) May 4, 2021

I can't believe The Irregulars was cancelled, why Netflix keep cancelling good shows??? 😭😭😭😭😭 I'm not gonna be okay for a while after this — nicole 🐝 (@lifeasnikky) May 4, 2021

the Irregulars got cancelled and I'm not okay — s 🖤🤍💜 (@celestialsadie) May 5, 2021

@netflix ..you’re starting to really get on my fucking nerves! Why cancel your #1 streaming series (Irregulars) on your platform but continue to keep the same bullshit that no one watches for 3&4 years. Y’all have a habit of bating people for streams and then canceling the show. — Warner Maxwell (@Warnermaxwell_) May 5, 2021

Dear @netflix,

Why the hell did you cancel The Irregulars!? Please tell me this is a really bad joke and you're giving us a second season!#TheIrregulars — Venni (@soulless_hunter) May 5, 2021

Wtf @netflix why did you cancel The Irregulars?? It was one of the best shows you’ve created!! The cast was phenomenal, the story incredible, why the hell would you cancel it?? Why do you make incredible shows and then fuckin cancel them??? #TheIrregulars — Sam (@sammstormborn) May 5, 2021

@netflix please please renew the irregulars! How can you cancel a top ten show with such an amazing, charismatic cast?? Season 2 needed!! — Jessica Satiroff (@thesatiroffsix) May 5, 2021

@netflix you can’t cancel the irregulars please wtf — theamor 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@theahrd) May 5, 2021

@netflix The Irregulars should be renewed. Lots of us are waiting for the second season before watching it for this very reason. How dare you dangle a carrot of good shows then cancel them when we get invested.

Seriously considering switching to Disney and HBO. — Positive Mental Attitude (@PositiveMA8) May 5, 2021

Ummm…Netflix cancelled The Irregulars. They better cancel Hype House, too. Why do I get too invested in certain Netflix shows when they always get cancelled?! — Jo Flo (@josieflo7) May 5, 2021

There were rumors making the rounds before The Irregulars had even premiered that it had been picked up for season 2, but obviously we know now that was a little premature and very wide of the mark. It was a solid reinvention of the Sherlock Holmes mythos, but Netflix still have Enola Holmes, Sherlock Junior and Sherlock’s Daughter in the works, so the great detective won’t be gone for too long.