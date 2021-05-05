Home / tv

Netflix Subscribers Furious After Another Great Show Gets Canceled

The Coronavirus pandemic saw Netflix cancel a substantially higher number of shows than usual, including a couple that had already been renewed for additional runs, and in the case of GLOW, the season 4 premiere had even been filmed, as a combination of poor viewership numbers and increased costs due to the required COVID-19 health and safety protocols found the company wielding the axe ruthlessly.

It looked as though the platform had turned a corner, though, with several major episodic projects being confirmed for new outings, so it came as a major surprise yesterday when it was announced that supernatural Sherlock Holmes spinoff The Irregulars had been canned. Admittedly, a lavish period piece with a heavy reliance on visual effects can’t have been cheap to produce, but it looked as though the numbers were there to make it worthwhile.

Not only did it crack the Top 10 most-watched list all over the world, including several of Netflix’s biggest markets including the United States and United Kingdom, but it even topped the Nielsen streaming ratings at one point, beating out Disney Plus’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to do so. Needless to say, fans are not happy at the news, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

The Irregulars

There were rumors making the rounds before The Irregulars had even premiered that it had been picked up for season 2, but obviously we know now that was a little premature and very wide of the mark. It was a solid reinvention of the Sherlock Holmes mythos, but Netflix still have Enola Holmes, Sherlock Junior and Sherlock’s Daughter in the works, so the great detective won’t be gone for too long.

