Netflix Just Cancelled One Of Its Best New Shows

The vast majority of Sherlock Holmes stories are the property of the public domain, which is no doubt why Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic literary creation is, and will continue to be, one of the most heavily adapted characters in any kind of media.

Indeed, there’ve been countless movies and TV shows that have reinvented the legendary detective over the years, be it Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock, Johnny Lee Miller’s Elementary, or the two blockbusters starring Robert Downey Jr. And that’s without even mentioning the terrific drama Mr. Holmes, the horrible comedic spin we got on the character in Holmes & Watson or Henry Cavill’s take on the role in Enola Holmes.

Most recently, though, was Netflix‘s The Irregulars, which has Henry Lloyd-Hughes playing Sherlock and Royce Pierreson as Watson. However, in this adaptation, the iconic duo takes a backseat to the Baker Street Irregulars, a group of street urchins tasked with collecting intelligence to help the great detective with his work. And though it’s been received quite well by both fans and critics alike, Deadline now brings word that it won’t be returning for more.

No reason was given for the cancellation and considering that it doesn’t seem like a terribly expensive show to produce, one can only assume that there just weren’t enough viewers who checked it out on the platform. As we said above, reviews were mostly positive, as was the online buzz, and it’s probably among the best new shows that we’ve seen on Netflix in the last few months. But apparently, all of that wasn’t enough to keep it from getting the axe.

And so, fans will have to be content with just the single season of The Irregulars that’s available on the streaming site. If you haven’t yet checked it out and are looking for a new spin on Sherlock Holmes, be sure to do so, as you’ll probably find much to like.