Netflix Renews Its Hot New Fantasy Show For A Second Season

A reboot of mid-00s Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, Fate: The Winx Saga drew a mixed response on social media when it debuted just over a month ago, but it seems the reaction to the live-action teen-oriented reimagining has proven successful enough to get Netflix to greenlight more episodes.

This Thursday, the streamer confirmed that the series will return for a second season. Plot details and the like are still scarce, but Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum Abigail Cowen stars in Fate, alongside Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt and Elisha Applebaum, with the five of them playing “a bunch of unlikely friends attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld. There they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries and the monsters that threaten their very existence.”

Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries) serves as showrunner and he had the following to say in response to the good news that an eight-episode second season is on the way, with filming due to take place in Ireland later this year:

“The six episodes in Season 1 only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it,” Young said. “As Bloom’s story continues to evolve, I can’t wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra and Musa. And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term.”

Like the original animated series before it, The Winx Saga is an Italian-American co-production, with the franchise proving to be hugely popular in Europe. Though it managed to put in a good showing on the Netflix Top 10 US chart as well.

Creator Iginio Straffi, who serves as an EP on the live-action show, weighed in on the news with the below statement:

“Winx connects with audiences in the live-action adaptation the same way it does in animation. Over the years, we have seen Winx grow into a global phenomenon and millions of fans have faithfully followed the show.”

The streaming giant moving ahead with more from Fate: The Winx Saga comes soon after The CW greenlit a similarly themed project – a live-action reboot of The Powerpuff Girls, a more mature take on the iconic Cartoon Network show starring the girls as adults. Of course, Netflix is also developing Wednesday, an Addams Family reboot that’s likewise set at a supernatural boarding school. Hey, if an idea works, why bother finding a new one, right?

Tell us, though, did you enjoy the first run of Fate: The Winx Saga? Let us know down below.