Netflix’s Sherlock Holmes Spinoff Reportedly Renewed For Season 2

Presumably buoyed by the success of Enola Holmes, which became one of the platform’s most-watched original movies ever and could spawn up to five sequels, not to mention the fact that the property largely exists in the public domain so isn’t subject to rights or distribution fees, Netflix appear to be going Sherlock mad.

As well as the aforementioned franchise for Millie Bobby Brown’s sleuth, the streaming service is also developing modern day story Sherlock Junior with Ehren Kruger on scripting duties, while the company picked up the rights to murder mystery series Sherlock’s Daughter, which follows a young American woman who discovers her true parentage and heads to London to reconnect with her estranged father.

First out of the gate, though, is supernatural Sherlock spinoff The Irregulars, which arrives on March 26th and stars Henry Lloyd-Hughes as the legendary detective and Royce Pierreson as Watson. The recently released teaser trailer promised a much more horror-driven take on the material than we’re used to seeing, with the synopsis teasing that the titular Baker Street Irregulars are going to have their hands full with the sinister Dr. Watson and his mysterious business partner.

The first eight episodes might not be premiering for another couple of weeks, but Netflix have reportedly already renewed The Irregulars for a second season, with shooting tentatively penciled in to begin as soon as this summer. We still don’t know a great deal about the show as of yet, but clearly the execs hold it in high regard if they’re so keen to dish out a renewal, especially when Netflix have been canceling more original projects than ever over the last twelve months.