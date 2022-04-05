‘Lupin’ producer reveals there are spinoffs in the works

Fans of the Netflix series Lupin will be happy to hear that spinoffs are afoot for the highly-acclaimed mystery thriller.

Christophe Riandee, Vice CEO of Gaumont Film Company, under which Lupin is produced, revealed in an interview with Deadline that spinoffs to the smash hit are being worked on, but also that not much else could be said about them.

Riandee went on to explain that the future of these spinoffs would become more apparent after work on the third part of Lupin finishes, noting that while he and Gaumont will “gladly welcome more,” the final decision will fall to Netflix.

Lupin has proven to be one of the streaming juggernaut’s most notable works, being the first French-language series to reach the top ten on the platform in the United States, ranking as high as third. However, the series would reach the number one spot in many other countries, including Canada, Italy, Brazil, Germany, Sweden, Argentina, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Austria, South Africa, and, unsurprisingly, France.

With over 76 million viewers tuning in shortly after its release in January 2021, Lupin is only surpassed by Bridgerton for the most successful debut for a Netflix-original program.

Set in Paris, the series follows Assane Diop, portrayed by Omar Sy (Jurassic World Dominion, X-Men: Days of Future Past), seeking revenge on the aristocratic Pellegrini family, who framed his father for the theft of a diamond necklace, leading to his father’s suicide. Diop, inspired by the stories of Arsène Lupin, a collection of which had been a birthday present from his father, does this by attempting to expose the crimes of the family’s patriarch, Hubert, using his honed skills as a “gentleman thief,” including disguise, thievery, and force of personality.

Part Three of Lupin began filming on November 18, 2021. A release date has not been announced.