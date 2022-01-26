‘M.O.D.O.K.’ stars address potential second season for Hulu’s Marvel series

Kevin Feige may have disregarded all previous TV shows as canon and wiped the slate clean when he was named Marvel Studios’ chief creative officer, canning several in-development Hulu shows in the process, but M.O.D.O.K. was allowed to continue production, which turned out to be a huge win for fans.

The irreverent animation went on to land an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score, with plenty of praise being pointed in the direction of Patton Oswalt’s voice performance as the titular villain, as well as the escalating weirdness of the central storyline that saw M.O.D.O.K. trying to balance his crumbling family life with his hunger for world domination.

All of the key players would love for a second season to happen, but so far we haven’t heard a peep about it. Speaking to PopCulture, Sam Richardson echoed that sentiment by revealing he’s in the same boat as the rest of us.

“I was like, ‘Oh. Yeah, MODOK question. Okay. Yeah.’ I was like, ‘Oh, we both are!’ That’s right! It was so much fun. Jordan Blum put together such a great show. Patton is a genius. Everybody in the cast is a genius. It was such a fun thing to play. I don’t know if there’s going to be a second season. At least, I haven’t been made aware of one.”

Ben Schwartz was a little more forthcoming by admitting he’d love the opportunity to come back for another round, but he too remains completely in the dark.

“No, I’ve heard that not yet. If it’s going to happen, it has not been a green light yet. But to be a part of anything Marvel is like a dream for me, and I’m assuming for Sam as well. I mean, we are people who love that world.”

Hit-Monkey also managed to escape the cull made when Feige assumed his new role within the company, but as the focus continues to fall squarely on the blockbuster Disney Plus projects, the jury is still out on whether or not more M.O.D.O.K. is forthcoming.